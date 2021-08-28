Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Sizzles in Bikini During Maldives Vacation

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The former Bigg Boss contestant has flooded her followers’ Instagram feed with her sizzling pictures from the island nation. The 38-year-old is having the time of her life with her hubby as is visible from the pictures. Her husband Vikrant is also a Bhojpuri actor and was seen in daily soap Vidya, which aired on Colors TV.

Monalisa dropped some pool pics with Vikrant in which both of them were enjoying breakfast on a floating heart-shaped table. The actress wore a two-piece blue bikini while Vikrant was seen bare-chested.

In another set of pictures, the 38-year-old was simply enjoying her time in a pool. She sizzled in a bikini in a lighter shade of blue. “Good times and tan line,” she captioned her pictures and called herself a pool baby.

Monalisa also had a fun time at the beach where she was seen playing with sand and just being herself. “It was love at first sight … The day I met the heach,” read her caption.

On the work front, she was last seen in the drama television series Namak Issk Ka. The Colors TV show aired its last episode just last week. Monalisa portrayed a negative character, Iravati Verma.

Monalisa got popular for her role of a daayan in supernatural series Nazar which aired for two seasons on Star Plus. The show performed well and brought in good TRPs. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the producers to abruptly end the second season last year.

Monalisa was also seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss 10 and the 8th season of Nach Baliye with husband Vikrant.

