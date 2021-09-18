Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa’s Kanta Laga Song Video Goes Viral

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who has a huge fan following on social media, often shares her videos and photos to keep her fans engaged. Now, one more Instagram video of the actress has come up in which she can be seen dancing inside a flight on the song ‘Kanta Laga’. Her fans are showering love on this video of Monalisa.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CT7OrzsI5nU/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the clip the actress is wearing a red Salwaar Suit and she is looking beautiful as always. She is showing her dance moves on the popular foot tapping number ‘Kanta Laga’. This video has received more than 61 thousand likes and a number of comments.

One of the users commented “So cute”, while the other wrote “Very nice dancing and singing”. A third user wrote “Gorgeous”. The famous Bhojpuri actress has also made her mark in Hindi television world. She received a lot of popularity after she participated in Bigg Boss and after that she was seen in a couple of TV serials.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTzory9gF26/?utm_medium=copy_link

Not just Monalisa, her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput too remains quite active on social media. He shares pictures and videos frequently. Some time back a real life video of the couple went viral on social media. Both of them could be seen having a lot of fun in it. In this funny video while holding a book the actress asks her husband to see what is written there, which reads, women are happier than men. On this her husband answers that it is true since they do not have a wife. The video was very funny and was posted by Vikrant on his Instagram handle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here