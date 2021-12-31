Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa's Throwback Vacation Pics go Viral

As 2021 inches closer to its end, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa started the countdown for the new year with some vacation memories. She treated her fans on social media with throwback pictures from her vacation. The photos feature her in a deep-neck blue floral dress as she strikes poses for the camera. The colour of the dress matches the background of the blue seawater and the photos look absolutely stunning. “The last Wednesday of 2021 reminds me ‘this beautiful Memorable Throwback Day’ And the countdown begins. 2022 we welcome you in two days,” read the caption shared by Monalisa along with the photos on Instagram

The pictures received a rousing response from her fans who showered the posts with over 1 lakh likes. “Awesome pic looking gorgeous," wrote a user in his reaction while many chose to drop heart and fire emojis in reaction. However, there were also some users who targeted her for “excessive” skin show.

The photos appear to be from Monalisa’s vacation with her husband Vikrant Singh in August this year. The couple had visited the Maldives to spend some quality time together.

Monalisa had posted multiple photos of her hot beach avatar as she donned a blue bikini while enjoying a swim.

She was seen having a fun time at the beach ash he played with sand while just being herself.

Monalisa who started her journey with Bhojpuri films rose to fame among the Hindi audience with her appearance in the 10th season of Color TV’s popular reality shows Bigg Boss. She later participated in Nach Baliye 8 with her husband Vikrant.

On the work front, she was last seen in a negative role in the supernatural series Nazar that aired on Star Plus. The show ran for two seasons before the producers had to take it off-air due to COVID-19 pandemic.

