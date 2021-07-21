Bhojpuri Actress Neelam Giri Shows Sensational Moves On Aamir Khan’s Song

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri, popular for her appearances in regional industry, is a star sensation on Instagram. She recently shared a sizzling reel of her performing to the iconic song ‘Tere Ishq Me Nachenge’ from Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s hit movie Raja Hindustani. Neelam chose her bathroom settings for her act on the remix version of the song. Neelam’s moves on the song left her followers in awe. She was wearing a black short dress for the reel and had kept her hair open. The video has garnered more than 32,000 views since it was uploaded. The comment section is filled with fire and heart emojis as her fans showered love on the Bhojpuri actress.

Neelam was recently seen in Bhojpuri music video titled ‘Garaiya Machhari’. Sung by Shilpi Raj, the music video also features Pallavi Giri and is set in rural Bihar. The song was released on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri and has raked in more than 5.2 million views within a week. The song has been liked by more than 1,00,000 people.

Neelam promoted the song on her Instagram page. She shared a video of herself dancing on the new music video. Dressed in casual attire, Neelam made the Reel from her home. The Reel alone has accumulated more than 70,000 views as fans continue to shower their support on the Bhojpuri actress.

Neelam’s Instagram page is packed with such sizzling performances. In her latest Reel, Neelam is performing on one of her recent Bhojpuri songs - Kamar Lapkaua. This song is also crooned by Shilpi Raj and is distributed by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri.

The actress enjoys a following of nearly 4.5 lakh Instagram users.

