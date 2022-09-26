Bhojpuri Actress Priyanka Rewri Drops Stunning Pics With Friend Yamini Singh

Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Rewri is a predominant face in the film industry. She has proven her acting prowess in films like Prema Sagaram, Kala Shah Kala, and Pawan Putra. Priyanka has recently achieved another milestone in her life. She has tied the knot with popular Bhojpuri singer Arvind Akela Kallu.

On the occasion of her marriage, the Bhojpuri actress shared a string of pictures with her best friend from the industry, Yamini Singh. For the unversed, Yamini is also a famous face in Bhojpuri films.

Priyanka captioned the images as “Friendship is that golden thread which has connected the hearts of the whole world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Rewri (@priyanka_rewri)

Priyanka and Yamini exhibited sheer friendship goals as they were captured in the same frame striking lovely poses. While Priyanka was draped in a heavily golden-embroidered velvety red saree, her best friend Yamini was decked up in a light-green shimmery saree with a matching golden-black blouse.

The adorable duo sported smiles for the clicks. Their strong bond was evident in the photos as Yamini leaned in to plant a peck on Priyanka’s cheeks while the beautiful bride hugged her best friend, resting her head on Yamini’s shoulders.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

As soon as the pictures emerged on the photo-sharing app, fans were quick to shower the two beautiful ladies with compliments adding numerous heart and heart-eye emojis. “So cute,” lavished one user. “Looking so beautiful both of you,” commented another.

Yamini also expressed her fondness for the pictures. Calling her best friend Priyanka the “cutest” she wrote, “Aww !! Cutest one in our industry. Glad we met.”

Earlier, Priyanka created an online buzz by dropping pictures from her marriage ceremony where she seemed to be head over heels for her husband, Arvind. Here are some of her adorable snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Rewri (@priyanka_rewri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Rewri (@priyanka_rewri)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Pardes, opposite Arvind. The film has been extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here