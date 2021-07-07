Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Is In Love With Captain America Chris Evans

Actress Rani Chatterjee, who rose to fame with Bhojpuri films like Sita and Rani No. 786, is an Internet sensation. Rani has cemented her place in the hearts of her fans. A while, her performance on Canadian singer Justin Beiber’s song Boyfriend created a buzz on social media. And now, in a surprise to her fans, the actress has confessed her feelings for Hollywood actor Chris Evans.

The clip, shared on Instagram, features Rani lip syncing to a Punjabi song. The video is split into two windows - one has Rani while the other has some clips from Chris’ movies. The video has already garnered more than 10,000 views within hours of posting on Instagram. Rani’s fans have also showered their love in the comment box which is flooded with heart and fire emojis. “I love you, Chris Evans, Finally, I did a remix with him,” she wrote in the caption.

Recently, Rani shared an image of herself from her gym session. The snap, in which she is drenched in sweat, has fans applauding the actress for her hard work. The 31-year-old actress has been working in the Bhojpuri cinema for more than 15 years, but is yet to make her Hindi film debut.

Rani was also part of the last year’s edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She was part of the webseries Mastram. The series streams on MX Player. The makers are working on the second season. Anshuman Jha, Tara Alisha Berry, Vivek jha and Garima Jain are also part of it.

Nonetheless, the Bhojpuri actress’s fans are eagerly waiting for her Bollywood entry.

