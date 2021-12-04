Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Purchases New Mercedes Car, Shares Photo

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has purchased a new red Mercedes sedan. The actress shared the photos of her new possession on Instagram. Sharing the photo of her new car, the Mastram actress wrote, “Queen and her new CHARIOT #happyme #mercedes.” The picture has been liked by more than 24 thousand users on Instagram.

She has been congratulated by many Bhojpuri stars including Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Kajal Raghwani, Pakhi Hegde and Dev Singh for the new car. Her fans are congratulating the actress for her new car but the price of the vehicle will blow your mind. The new Mercedes Benz car is said to be of around Rs 45 lakh.

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee mesmerized everyone with her acting in the web series ‘Mastram’ and now she has become a familiar name for fans. She has also worked in several Hindi films.

Currently she is shooting for her next ‘Dulha Nache Gali Gali’ and keeps sharing her pictures from the set on Instagram. Rani Chatterjee was away from the Bhojpuri films for a long time and she was last seen in Bhojpuri film ‘Lady Singham’ with Bollywood star Shakti Kapoor.

Rani Chatterjee has a number of Bhojpur films in the pipeline which are scheduled to release next year. Recently she has finished the shooting for the film ‘Bhabhi Maa’.

Sabiha Shaikh, popularly known as Rani Chatterjee, made her debut in Bhojpuri film industry opposite Manoj Tiwari in the 2003 film ‘Sasura Bada Paisawala’.

