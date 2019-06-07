Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Set to be a Part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?
Although nothing stands confirmed as to who will appear in 'Bigg Boss 13,' there are speculations that Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee may feature in the show this season.
Image of Rani Chatterjee, courtesy of Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 is a couple of months away from its premiere and the makers are in search of faces that could live up to the standards of the mad house. According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, season 13 will premiere on September 29 and the winner will be announced on January 12, 2020.
"They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the grand finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020," an unnamed source told the entertainment portal.
As per latest reports, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is all set to participate in the show this year. Rani is also one of the most highest paid actresses of the local film industry.
However, this year, the Bigg Boss house will not be set in Lonavla but in Mumbai’s Film City. Also, only celebrities will participate as contestants this time. There will be no commoners in the house, owing to last season’s poor ratings.
Though the contestants have not been finalized yet but speculations are rife that actors Karan Patel, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and ex-MTV Roadie Navjyot Gurudatta have been approached.
While others are yet to respond, Karan has rubbished all reports of him featuring on the show this year, saying no one hasn’t approached him yet.
