Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Set to be a Part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?

Although nothing stands confirmed as to who will appear in 'Bigg Boss 13,' there are speculations that Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee may feature in the show this season.

News18.com

Updated:June 7, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Set to be a Part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?
Image of Rani Chatterjee, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bigg Boss 13 is a couple of months away from its premiere and the makers are in search of faces that could live up to the standards of the mad house. According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, season 13 will premiere on September 29 and the winner will be announced on January 12, 2020.

"They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the grand finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020," an unnamed source told the entertainment portal.

Read: Will Bigg Boss 13 Feature Vahbiz Dorabjee and Rashmi Desai?

As per latest reports, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is all set to participate in the show this year. Rani is also one of the most highest paid actresses of the local film industry.

However, this year, the Bigg Boss house will not be set in Lonavla but in Mumbai’s Film City. Also, only celebrities will participate as contestants this time. There will be no commoners in the house, owing to last season’s poor ratings.

Read: With Bharat, Salman Khan has Corrected the Mistake of Releasing Tubelight on Eid

Though the contestants have not been finalized yet but speculations are rife that actors Karan Patel, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and ex-MTV Roadie Navjyot Gurudatta have been approached.

View this post on Instagram

#iamhappy #thisisreal #smile

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#other #one ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

While others are yet to respond, Karan has rubbished all reports of him featuring on the show this year, saying no one hasn’t approached him yet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram