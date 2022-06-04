Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee To Work With Anoop Jalota And Sunil Pal

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is soon going to be seen with famous singer Anoop Jalota and comedian Sunil Pal in a new show. The actress recently announced about her upcoming project in a social media post.

Rani shared her picture with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota and comedian Sunil Pal announcing her upcoming project. However, she did not reveal more details about the new show. Sharing the photo on Instagram she wrote in the caption, “Something cooking with Anup Jalota Ji and Sunil Pal Ji. New show coming soon.” Fans were quick to respond with congratulatory comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial)

Considered to be one of the fittest actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Rani never leaves a day without working out and often takes to social media to share her workout photos and videos with her fans. She has several films in the pipeline including Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai, ‘ulha Nacha Gali Gali, Bhabhi Maa, Babul Ki Galiya, Kasam Durga Ki and Teri Meharbaniyan.

Anoop Jalota has a huge fan following across the world. During Bigg Boss 12, his name was associated with co-contestant, Jasleen Matharu. The relationship between Anoop Jalota and Jasleen was the major highlight of the season of the popular reality show.

Comedian Sunil Pal also made headlines recently for making defamatory comments against doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic. An FIR was also registered against him in Mumbai’s Andheri police station by a member of the Association of Medical Consultants.

Sunil Pal was last seen in the premiere episode of reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The comedian also stirred a controversy for his comments on Lock Upp winner and controversial standup comic Munawar Faruqui. He likened Faruqui to a terrorist.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.