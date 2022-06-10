Bhojpuri Diva Yamini Singh Charms Audience With Insta Reel On Popular Number

Bhojpuri diva Yamini Singh needs no special occasion to keep us hooked on her Instagram posts. Currently, she is shooting for her upcoming film Dharam Patni in Vrindavan Studios, Gujarat. While shooting, Yamini also takes time to share some fun moments. Yamini has shared an Instagram reel with co-star Samar Singh on the song Sadiya Kalkatiya.

In the Instagram reel, Yamini is seen sitting on a cart which is being pushed by Samar Singh. Yamini ticks all boxes right, looking drop dead gorgeous in a pink saree with floral imprints.

The comment section was replete with lots of humorous reactions to this hilarious Instagram reel. One requested Samar to push the cart slowly as their beloved Yamini could get hurt. Second, asked Samar where he was going to sell Yamini.

Others showered a lot of heart emoticons in the comment section. The reel has garnered more than 18,000 views. The audience is impressed with such interesting on-screen chemistry between Yamini and Samar. They are waiting with great anticipation for the film Dharam Patni.

Apart from Dharam Patni, Yamini has a lot of films lined up. She is working on the film Kallu Krishnan directed by Ranjit Patel. Arvind Akela Kallu will be seen opposite Yamini in this film. Kallu Krishnan is penned by Suryaman Rai. Kallu Krishnan is bankrolled by Mahanth Raj Films International and Tarun Entertainment.

Besides Kallu Krishnan, Yamini is also working in Pyar Jab Kehu Se Hojala. Arvind Akela Kallu and Dev Singh are also part of this film. Yamini will be seen in the film Tu Tu Main Main directed by Devendra Tiwari as well. Vikrant Singh Rajput is also a part of this film.

Yamini’s other film Purvanchal is directed by Chandan Singh. Ritesh Pandey will be seen opposite her. Purvanchal is bankrolled by J.M.P.B. Entertainments.

