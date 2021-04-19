Bhojpuri Lyricist Shyam Dehati Passes Away in Gorakhpur Due to Covid-19

Bhojpuri song lyricist Shyam Dehati passed away on Monday (April, 19) in Gorakhpur, where he was undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav took to Twitter and mourned Shyam’s demise. He wrote, “Despite our millions of efforts, our brother Shyam is no more a rustic. This message is not being shared with us. The mind has become very heavy. Brother, you are not in this world, but every song you write will make you feel like we are among all of you…God bless your Holy Spirit…#RIPShyamDehati".

हम सभी के लाख कोशिश के बावजूद हमारा भाई श्याम देहाती अब नहीं रहा। ये मैसेज हमसे शेयर नहीं किया जा रहा। मन बहुत भारी हो गया है। भाई आप इस दुनिया में नहीं है लेकिन आपकी लिखी हर वो गीत हम सभी के बीच आपके होने का एहसास दिलाएगी।भगवान आपके पवित्र आत्मा को शांति दे। 🙏#RIPShyamDehati pic.twitter.com/PGhF52zr7Z — Khesari Lal Yadav (खेसारी) (@khesariLY) April 19, 2021

Shyam made his debut as a lyricist with film Nirhua Rickshawala. Besides this, he also acted in the film Rani Dilbar Jani, co-starring Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee, Pakkhi Hegde, Anjana Singh, Archana Singh, Seema Singh and Amrapali Dubey.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here