Bhojpuri Power Star Pawan Singh's Aa Jaihe 5 Ke Wows Audience, Crosses 10 Million Views

It’s just been a week since the year began and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has already wowed his fans with his latest, Aa Jaihe 5 Ke. The song was released on Pawan’s birthday on January 5 and has already crossed a staggering 10 million views on YouTube.

#Power Star #Pawan Singh का पॉवरफुल #VIDEO | आ जईहे पांच के | Ft. #Dimpal Singh | Bhojpuri Song

This song features Pawan Singh and Dimple Singh and was released on the official YouTube channel of JP Star Pictures Bhojpuri. According to reports, this was the first time that any actor used a helicopter in a Bhojpuri song. Not just that, Pawan Singh has also shown some bike stunts in the music video. In short, the song is a complete entertainment package, the reason it’s topping the popularity charts already. Aa Jaihe 5 Ke has also received more than 270,000 likes and thousands of comments.

The fans are extremely happy and excited about this song and have given a return gift to Pawan in the form of views and likes. One of the users commented, “Very nice song Bhai ji", while another one said: “Superb song Pawan bhaiya". A third user commented, “Fabulous voice Pawan bhaiya". Many users have also expressed their emotions using emojis.

Besides acting, Pawan has also sung the song with Anupama Yadav. Raushan Singh Vishwash has penned lyrics, while Priyanshu Singh gave music. Manoj Narayan has directed this song while the editor is Bipin Malla.

