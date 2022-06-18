Bhojpuri Singer Akshara Singh’s New Song Rocket Jawani Released

Bhojpuri singer and actress Akshara Singh’s latest song Rocket Jawani has created a sensation on the internet. The music video of the song has already garnered over one million views in less than 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

Akshara’s expressions and dance movies hit the right chord with the viewers and the song is trending at 27 on the video-sharing platform. The song features Akshara Singh in a charming avatar and the shimmering lights along with the catchy BGM make the peppy dance number more appealing. Akshara’s animated dance moves in a red outfit can leave her fans awestruck.

Sung by Akshara herself, the lyrics are penned by Ajit Mandal and the music has been composed by Shameer Tandon for this track.

The actress’s boldness, fiery dance moves and killer looks give competition to songs like Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, Bidi Jalile Jigar Se Piya from Omkara and Katto Ghirli from the film Miley Naa Miley Hum.

In the item girl get up she seems to be giving competition to Katrina Kaif and Munni Badnaam fame Malaika Arora. The performance of the actress is amazing and her sensual dance moves have caught the fancy of the viewers.

Soon after the song was launched, fans commented appreciating the actress. One said, “We Akshrians are proud of you, you’re the best, best and best, we have never ever had the idea that one day you will be the best part of all of us. We love you a lot Akshara, best of luck for upcoming projects!” Another one wrote, “I respect everyone who was involved in this, seriously the best piece that I have ever seen on YouTube, hats off to you all. I love you.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.