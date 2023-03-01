It’s the season of regional folk songs in UP and Bihar. This northern belt of the country has a typical taste for the rustic but foot-tapping songs that come out in the month of Falgun, just before Holi. And this year is no different either. Popular Bhojpuri singer and actor Arvind Akela Kallu has come out with his new song where he is romancing his onscreen sister-in-law, played by actor Zoya Khan.

The video of the song, titled Jija Tohar Balle Balle has just been released 8 days before the festival of Holi, which is celebrated with very high spirits all over Bihar and UP. Kallu’s song Jija Tohar Balle Balle has been released from the official YouTube channel of SRK Music and has been garnering a lot of views since its release. The amazing chemistry between Arvind Kallu and Zoya Khan is the main focal point of the video and many have commented about it, although some are sceptical about the moral values of the song, which show an illicit relationship between a man and his sister-in-law.

The foot-tapping music, however, is perfect for the Holi season and this song is surely going to be played at a lot of Holi parties and functions all over the state of Bihar and UP. In an earlier interview with a local news outlet, Arvind Kallu had said that he is anticipating a good response from the song and that he expected a lot of reels to be made by fans to this song. He asked his fans to feel free to make reels on the song.

Arvind Akela Kallu gained popularity with his debut song Bolta Muragava Kukddu Kooo. Some of his notable movies include Kalua Crorepati, Kalua Bada SataWela and Balma Bihar Wala 2 . His recent movies include Swarg, Saiyaan Superstar Awara Balam and Sarkai Lo Khatiya Jada Lage.

