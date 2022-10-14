Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh's Romantic Track Chimney Ke Aag From Dharma Out Now

Bhojpuri singer-composer Pawan Singh has set a groundbreaking record with songs like Hamni Ke Chodi Ke Nagariya, Baarish Ban Jaana, and Saree Se Tadi. Recently, Pawan has yet again wreaked havoc on social media. The talented singer dropped a brand new song titled Chimney Ke Aag, which is being widely listened to by Pawan fans. The newly released soundtrack also features Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani alongside Pawan Singh.

The song, Chimney Ke Aag, has been shared on YouTube by a channel named DRJ Bhojpuri. The groovy number opens with Pawan and Kajal eyeing each other amid a heavy downpour. Soon the scene shifts to the two romancing on the streets and dancing their hearts out.

Kajal was a sight for the sore eyes donning a shimmery, sequinned pink mini dress and a denim blue short dress later on. Meanwhile, Pawan looked his best in casual wear with a jacket and a tee underneath. Pawan and Kajal’s on-fire chemistry in the Chimney Ke Aag song was unmissable. The duo seemed to be enjoying themselves matching steps to the foot-tapping lyrics.

The upbeat lyrics and peppy music beat blended with Pawan and Kajal’s excellent moves did not evade the eyes of the netizens. They flocked to the comments to pour praises on Pawan’s wonderful romantic composition. “Outstanding singing. Mind-blowing performance” lavished one user. “Such a wonderful melody.. listening again and again…” commented a second user. “The King is back!” chimed in a third.

Besides Pawan Singh, the female vocal is given by renowned singer Priyanka Singh while the lyrics are penned by Satya Sanwarkar. So far, the song has garnered a whooping 8 lacs views with more than 80k likes on YouTube and counting.

For the unversed, the Chimney Ke Aag song is from the Bhojpuri movie Dharma, starring Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles alongside actors, Sayaji Shinde, Pankaj Mishra, Siddharth Shankar Shrivastav, and Alok Singh to name a few.

Dharma opened big at the theatres during the holy festival of Durga Puja on October 1 this year. Helmed by Arvind Choubey and produced by Raj Jaiswal, Dharma was widely loved by movie enthusiasts, having a successful run at the box office.

