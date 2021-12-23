Bhojpuri Star Akanksha Dubey Sets Temperatures Soaring With her Latest Item Number

Bhojpuri expression queen Akanksha Dubey is known for her dance and style. Her pairing with Samar Singh is a super hit among fans. Whenever the two artists come together, they set the screen on fire. Currently, their item number, Samiyana Chhede Chhed Ho Jayi, has taken the internet by storm. The two are seen sharing amazing chemistry in this song. The video of the song has been shared by Samar Singh’s official YouTube channel.

In the video, Akanksha is setting the screen on fire with her moves, while Samar can be seen showing attitude with a gun in his hand. Needless to say, the two actors look stunning in the music video. While Akanksha is wearing a blue shimmery outfit, Samar is in a white and green hoodie paired with white pants.

Posted on Wednesday, the video has already received 2.3 lakh views with 10,000 likes. Akanksha, in particular, has made her fans go crazy with her dance moves in the peppy number.

Samar Singh and Neha Raj have given vocals to the lyrics penned by Prakash Barood. Raushan Singh has scored music for the video, which has been directed by Sunil Baba. Recently, another song, Muski Chawaniya, was filmed on Samar Singh and Akanksha Dubey. Samar had himself sung the song with Khushbu Tiwari KT.

While Samar looked stylish, Akanksha also took the audience’s breath away in a short dress and high heels.

