Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Dances To Raveena Tandon’s Hit Number With Noorin Sha

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh often makes headlines for her amazing fashion sense. This time, Akshara is being talked about for sharing a video on Instagram in which she danced to Raveena Tandon’s famous song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. She can be seen mixing dance moves with actor Noorin Sha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

Akshara’s video went viral soon after it was posted and had over 36,000 likes within just the first hour, it currently has over 1.3 lakh likes. The song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the movie Mohra is one of the biggest songs of the 90s. It brings back memories of that era for many who just listen to the song. Her dance seems to be taking some inspiration from Raveena Tandon’s and Akshay Kumar’s dance on the same song.

Akshara’s great dance moves and expressions are currently becoming the talk of the town and are being highly discussed. She wrote with the video, “Every time I see my crush… Wanna know my crush?” making her fans excited about knowing who her crush is. She is wearing a sizzling black colour outfit and sunglasses that complete her look.

Many fans took no time to appreciate her dance and look at the video. One user said, “Kya ada hai yaar,” with another adding, “She can do anything. She’s a star.” Many have described her dance video as outstanding and superb.

Akshara was recently in the news for paying Rs 2100 for a cup of tea. According to reports, Akshara met Priyanka Gupta, a graduate of Patna’s tea shop and had a cup of tea from her shop. She praised the chai-wali fiercely for her commendable step.

When Priyanka refused to take the money, the Bhojpuri lioness asked her to take it as a blessing and to earn such a name that she comes back to pay even more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.