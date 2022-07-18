Bhojpuri Star Amrapali Dubey's Latest Reel is About People She is Missing The Most

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey, who regularly uploads reels on her Instagram, has made her fans emotional with her latest video. Amrapali shared a reel of the song Papa Ji Ke Gudiya with a sweet message. The actress captioned the reels “Homesick. Love you, Mumma and papa. If you liked this song and you want to express your feelings towards your parents, please make reels on this audio and tag me and Priyanka Singh on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101)



In the shared reel, Amrapali tagged her parents as well. An Insta fan wrote, “Amrapali, I am your biggest fan, I love you and want to meet you soon.” Another wrote, “Amrapali didi nice video and song. You are so beautiful.”

Some netizens, though, thought that the actress was using emotions to trend her video song Papa Ji Ke Gudiya on YouTube. Others say, “It is a publicity hack undertaken by the actress.”

The song Papa Ji Ki Gudiya was released on July 14 and has received more than 2 lakh views. The lead star of the song is Amrapali Dubey, while Priyanka Singh has sung the beautiful song.

Amrapali Dubey recently uploaded a reel of Khesari Lal’s song Bhatar Ke Ja Jarurat Ba. The song has received attention from the fans of Khesari Lal.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is working on various projects. She has recently wrapped the production of Shaadi Mubarak, which was also her debut work as a writer. She will also appear in Parivartan with Samar Singh. Amrapali will also work with Khesari Lal for the movie Doli Saja Ke Rakhna.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.