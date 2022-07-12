Bhojpuri Star Arvind Akela Kallu’s Branded Buti Song Takes Internet By Storm

Actor Arvind Akela Kallu seems to have become a lucky mascot for Bhojpuri cinema. His music videos and films always succeed in striking a chord with the audience. Recently, he released a song titled Branded Buti. Arvind and singer Shilpi Raj have provided their vocals to this number. Actress Anjali Jha is seen with him in this song, which has pleased their fans.

One of the biggest reasons for their delight is the concept behind the number. Arvind has paid his respects to Lord Shiva with this number. Another reason for their delight is Priyanshu Singh’s music. Priyanshu has kept in mind that the devotional number should cater to people of all ages. Raushan Singh Viswas has penned the lyrics.

Despite the praise, some users have also stepped in to criticise this number. According to users, these songs promote the usage of smoking. Users wrote that these songs should be banned with immediate effect. It remains to be seen how Arvind reacts to this criticism.

Meanwhile, some users wrote that Arvind’s fans should try to make this song trend number 1. As of now, this song has received more than 11 Lakh views within a day of its release. The number of views is an indication of star status which Arvind is enjoying despite increasing competition in Bhojpuri music and films.

Besides this song, Arvind was recently seen in the film Jiya Bekaraar Baa. The film was a hit, with fans applauding Arvind’s acting. Sai Kiran directed the film. Sonalika Prasad was cast opposite Arvind in this movie.

Apart from this project, Arvind has a massive lineup of films. He will be seen in Race, Virta Bihar ke, Kallu Ki Dulhaniya, Aan Baan Shaan and others.

