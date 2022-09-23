Bhojpuri Star Monalisa Sets Instagram on Fire With Pics in Plunging Pink Crop Top

Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has charmed her way into the hearts of many with films and television shows like Nazar, Namak Issk Ka, Pawan Raja, and Gharwali Baharwali to name a few. Besides her infectious screen presence, Monalisa can also be called a fashionista, gracing our news feed with her quintessential fashion sense.

Recently, the actress has once again proved to be her own fashion police after she dropped a string of sizzling pictures on her Instagram handle. “I Don’t React… But Trust Me I Notice Everything… “ read her caption.

Unleashing her boldness, Monalisa made heads turn, decked up in a bright pink, halter-neck crop top, having a risque, plunging neckline. She matched her attire with a pair of light-blue denim. Monalisa was a sight for sore eyes as she struck several candid poses in front of the lens.

The Nazar actress teamed up her diva look with a sleek and tiny gold pendant, and a set of small-studded earrings, letting her brunette curly tresses open. Acing the makeup game, Monalisa chose just the right shade of blush to enhance her cheekbones. The bright pink lipstick with shimmery baby-pink eyeshadow was on-fleek.

The moment Monalisa’s pictures in pink surfaced on the Internet, fans showered compliments on her, unrestrained. While one user called her a “beauty” another wrote, “Sooo cute.” Others added uncountable fire and heart emojis in her comment section.

This is not the first time Monalisa has created a rage with amazing snippets of her photoshoot diaries. Not just with western wear, the actress has won hearts with her pure traditional avatar as well. Check out some of her pictures in a saree.

On the work front, Monalisa was last seen in the fantasy film Utsavam, opposite actor Vikram Kumar. The film was directed by Ravi K Patwa. She was also a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 10, hosted by Salman Khan.

