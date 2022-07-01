Bhojpuri Star Monalisa's No-Makeup Look Is An Out-And-Out Winner

Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas is popularly known as Monalisa. Apart from acting, she is also recognised for her great fashion sense. She is one of the most versatile and stunning divas of Bhojpuri cinema. The actress is often in the news for flaunting her perfect curves. In the past, she made headlines with her desi avatar. But now, she is in discussion for her new look.

Monalisa has shared several pictures in a stylish outfit. The sporty look is getting a lot of attention from the fans. The actress is seen flaunting her fit body in a light green co-ord set. She paired the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

The actress went for a no-makeup look, and she looked great with her natural hairstyle. She captioned the photos, “A Good Vibe State Of Mind.” Her fans went crazy, one of them commented “Gorgeous” while another one wrote “Hot”. The post was overall loved by all. It received 54,787 likes.

Not only in a western outfit, but Monalisa has also surprised her fans in Indian attire. A few days ago, she shared a picture in a mulberry pleated saree, which she paired with a dual strap white blouse. Talking about her hair and makeup, she went with open hair and played a little with her makeup, going for a purple eye shadow and pink glossy lips. For accessories, Monalisa opted for a diamond choker, earrings and a ring. The pictures were flooded with compliments. It received more than 70 k likes on Instagram.

On the work front, Monalisa was recently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It was aired on Star Plus.

