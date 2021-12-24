Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh to Start New Year With This New Song

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is known for his great style and singing. He has been one of the most prominent faces in Bhojpuri cinema for quite a while now. He also created Bhojpuri versions of Hindi songs and released them. According to the latest reports, he is going to start the new year 2022 with a bang. If rumours are to be believed, he will release a new song in January in a unique style.

In the promo for the new song, which is yet to receive a title, Pawan Singh is seen arriving in a helicopter at the start of the song. There are many other junior artists with him. The video is going viral on social media, for this is the first time anyone has used a helicopter in a Bhojpuri song.

The remaining details of this song have not been revealed, but they will soon be announced to the public. Fans of Pawan are anticipating the song to be a smash hit like his last outing.

Recently, the song ‘Tumsa Koi Pyaara’ came out. It featured Pawan Singh with actor Soundarya Sharma and was released on YouTube. The video has over 7 lakh likes and was trending at number three on the chartbuster list for a long time.

Pawan and Priyanka Singh sang the song, while the lyrics were penned by Roshan Singh Vishwas and Priyanshu Singh scored the music.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.