Bhojpuri Star Prachi Singh Nails The Oo Antava Look in Latest Insta Post

Bhojpuri actress Prachi Singh has raised the temperature as she channeled her inner Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She was recently seen in her Oo Antava avatar. The actress recreated Pushpa’s item number look for her next film, Namak Haraam. She has shared some of the BTS clips as well as some of her pictures on her Instagram highlights. Prachi was seen flaunting her abs in a thigh-high multicoloured slit skirt and a black blouse.

Keeping it bold, she went heavy with her makeup and added a red lip. She left her hair open with some braids on the front. Finally, she added a pair of juttis and finished the entire look.

Let us tell you that the film Namak Haram has been in the buzz for a long time. Now, her fans are waiting eagerly for her upcoming item number. Apart from Prachi Singh, Trishakar Madhu, Ashi Tiwari, and Kandan Bhardwaj will also be seen in the lead roles. Bhojpuri item queen Seema Singh will also be seen in this movie.

Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her fitness. She keeps posting her pictures on Instagram and never fails to impress her fans.

Recently, she posted a picture wherein she looked stunning with all her bling. She wore a whole blingy co-ord set with a white bikini top inside. She paired this outfit with golden heels. Playing with her makeup, she went all glam and added bold shimmery and smokey eyes with a nude lip.

