Bhojpuri Star Rani Chatterjee Sets Screens on Fire With This Lady Singham Song -- Watch

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is known for her women-centric roles. She never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her power-packed performance and action scenes. She is one of the few female leads in the Bhojpuri film industry who revolutionised the way female characters are written. She is all set to appear on screen again with another powerful role in Lady Singham. Recently, the makers of the film released a song from the film on YouTube. The song, Chhumma De Da Rani, is getting a great response from the audience.

The song, which was released on Thursday, shows Rani in a romantic andaaz. She is setting the screen on fire with her bold look. The quirky song also features Gaurav Jha. The song has garnered more than 25,000 views in just one day. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Sumit Singh Chandravansh and the voice of Neelkamal Singh and Neetu Shree have done complete justice to the feel of the song.

Various users have showered love on the YouTube video by taking to the comments section. One of the users called Rani, Queen of dance, while another wrote a super song. Not just that, hundreds of people have liked the video.

Earlier, the makers released the trailer of the film, which received lots of love from the audience. The trailer has received more than 1.5 lakh views and thousands of likes. In the trailer, Rani can be seen playing the role of a police officer.

Talking about Lady Singham, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 22. Apart from Rani, the film also features Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and superstar Gaurav Jha. The film revolves around the story of a female cop, played by Rani. Rani will be seen doing some intense action scenes in the film. The film has been bankrolled by Sarla Ashok Saraogi and directed by Dilip Gulati.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.