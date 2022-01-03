Bhojpuri Star Rani Chatterjee Trolled, Abused for Visiting Daragh in Mumbai

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee became the latest target of trolls who abused her online for visiting a Dargah in Mumbai. On the occasion of the first day of New Year 2022, she visited the domed mausoleum of Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimiin at Mahim Bazaar in Mumbai to seek blessings for a successful year ahead. Rani, who is referred to as the queen of the Bhojpuri film industry by her fans, was brutally trolled after she shared pictures of her dargah visit.

Rani posted two pictures of her visit to Mahim Dargah Sharif in Mumbai. She was trolled for visiting there due to her religion. Her real name is Mirza Sheikh Rani. She has changed her name to Rani Chatterjee after appearing in films.

In the pictures, Rani is seen wearing a dupatta on her head in jeans and a black T-shirt. She is seen wearing a mask on his face. She posed outside dargah and informed her fans that she was starting this year by visiting the holy place. However, trolls targetted her and abused her online.

Many users suggested Rani should have gone to the temple instead of the dargah. Many also targeted her while saying that she changed her name for popularity and to get work. One of the users said, “Is her real name Rani Khan or Rani Chatterjee?”

Rani started her acting career with the film ‘Sasura Bada Paisawala’ in 2004 opposite Manoj Tiwari. She has acted in lead roles in many films – Bandhan Tute Na, Diljale, Chaila Babu, Chotki Thakurain. She also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020.

Rani Chatterjee will next be seen in the Bhojpuri movie Teri Ankho Mein Woh Jaadu Hai co-starring Rani Pakkhi Hegde and Vinay Anand.

