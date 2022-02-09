Bhojpuri Star Rani Chatterjee's Naagin Dance With Krushna Abhishek is Today's Fun Dose

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee has shared an Instagram reel wherein she is accompanied by actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. In the video, they can be seen having fun while doing naagin dance on a Bhojpuri song, Nach Re Patarki Naagin Jaisan.

Instagram:

In the reel, Rani Chatterjee can be seen in a sleeveless off-shoulder black gown, paired black earrings. On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek is in a black shirt, white pants and black glasses and a cap.

Rani, sharing the video on her Instagram handle captioned, “Super funn with my old gold friend #naachrepatarki @krushna30 #reelsinstagram #bhojpuri one of my favourite co-actor and dost.”

The video has gone viral on the web and their fans are loving the fun dance. The video, however, has received 23,000 likes by far. Krushna and Rani are close friends and share an amazing bond. The duo has worked together in various films, including the 2006 film Sita.

The song Nach Re Patrki by Neha Singh and Arvind Akela Kallu has become a hit on the internet. The song was released on 26 November 2021 and has so far received a whopping 2 million views. Arvind Akela and Shilpi Raj gave vocals to the lyrics penned by Ashutosh Tiwari.

On the work front, Rani has not yet made any announcements about her upcoming films. She was last seen in Bhojpuri movie Chotki Thakurain. She also played a lead role recently on a Dangal TV serial The Courtroom.

Krushna on the other hand can be seen playing several characters on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.