Bhojpuri Star Sapna Choudhary’s Ghungroo Toot Jayega Song Crosses 182 Mn Views

Actress and dancer Sapna Choudhary who has got viewers hooked with her sizzling dance numbers has become a popular face in the Bhojpuri industry. She is hailed to be an excellent Haryanvi dancer, mesmerizing everyone with her scintillating moves. Sapna has also been featured in numerous dance videos that have become an online rage within no time.

Recently, Sapna has achieved another milestone in her life. One of her superhit songs released in 2021, titled Ghungroo Toot Jayega, has crossed a whopping 182 million views on YouTube and has been watched by over 867k people.

The foot-tapping number features Sapna alongside actor Vivek Raghav dancing to the tunes of Ghungroo Toot Jayega. Both of them can be seen dressed in typical Bhojpuri outfits matching steps to the peppy soundtrack. Check out the video here

Sung by UK Haryanvi, the lyrics of the groovy track were penned by Aamin Barodi while the music is given by Gulshan and the entire direction of the song has been handled by the talented Jeet Ghanghas. The other folk dancers seen in the background of the music video belong to the Aasma Dance Academy.

Sapna Choudhary’s Ghungroo Toot Jayega song has been gaining traction once again. Fans are showering the Bhojpuri stunner with heaps of praise and compliments in YouTube’s comment section.

“Sapna has come back with a full energetic performance,” noted one user. “My favourite Sapna Choudhary in this song,” remarked another.

Sapna, besides blessing our timelines with her amazing dancing skills, has also acted in several regional films like Nanu Ki Janu and Veerey Ki Wedding to name a few. She, however, rose to fame with the reality television show Bigg Boss Season 11.

