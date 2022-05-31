Bhojpuri Star Zoya Khan Dances To Kal Ho Naa Ho Song With Rahul Jagtap

Bhojpuri actor Zoya Khan has a fan following running in millions and she often treats them to pictures and reels. This actor is once again in the headlines after a video in which she was seen dancing to a Kal Ho Naa Ho surfaced on social media. In the video, Zoya is seen with another actor, significantly older than her. And the man in the video is none other than Rahul Jagtap, who shared the video on Instagram.

In a shiny black strap gown, Zoya can be seen displaying some amazing expressions. Matching that, Rahul is also wearing a black kurta and he, too, looks dashing. Both of them look gorgeous together with matching dresses.

The post went viral with tens of thousands of likes and many commenting about their admiration for both. One user wrote, “Wow mind-blowing Sir Ji”, with another adding, “expressive partner Ji.”

While many are praising the video, some are also making fun of the age gap between the actors. Rahul’s presence is said to be superb, while Zoya looks mesmerising. The actors have posted the video with the caption, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho.’

Zoya Khan is quite active on social media and often speaks her mind and shares pictures and videos with her fans.

Rahul Jagtap is an Indian model, actor, Instagram star, and social media influencer and is famous for posting videos with lip-syncing, dancing, and comedy videos on social media platforms. He has millions of followers on Instagram. He started his career with a short-video app TikTok, but unfortunately, the app was banned in 2020 in India. Soon after, he started focusing on Instagram. He has also acted in a 2019 movie called Vicky Velingkar.

