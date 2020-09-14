Bhojpuri Superstars Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari Open Up on Their Ego Clashes on Kapil Sharma Show

Bhojpuri superstars Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan graced the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and the stars had left no stone unturned to entertain the audience. Both the superstars were seen together for the first time on a show. The two opened up about having clashes with each other.

While recalling their fond memories, Manoj Tiwari addressed Ravi Kishan as his senior and share that Ravi was already a star when he entered the industry. However, Tiwari teased him by revealing that Ravi charged Rs 25,000 for a film while Tiwari bagged one lakh for doing an item song for the same. From playing cricket on the show to recollecting memories of their respective careers, the duo left no stone unturned to add to the fun banter of the show.

Tiwari also revealed that it's a great deal to have both of them together on the set. The duo also opened up about their journey and how hard they worked to take the Bhojpuri industry forward and bring recognition to the industry.

While having interactions with their fans when they asked about what they would do if they were politicians, Tiwari threw the light on the importance of cleaning rivers.

Meanwhile, pictures of both the Bhojpuri superstars serving the society were also shown on the show. While Tiwari was seen helping the people during the lockdown. Ravi was seen working to help the people of his hometown, Gorakhpur, during the floods and the lockdown by providing them with essential items.