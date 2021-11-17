Bhojpuri YouTube Sensation Amrapali Dubey Posts 1st Reel From Doli Saja Ke Rakhna Sets

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey has shared on her Instagram handle a reel video from the sets of her upcoming film wherein the actor will be seen opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. The actor was posting reels while she shot for a film with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua. These days, Amrapali is shooting with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

According to reports, Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav’s upcoming project is titled Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. The actor shared her first reel from the sets of the film on her Bhojpuri song Lalki Tikulia Jab Saatelu E Jaan. The video exhibits amazing chemistry between Amrapali and Khesari Lal. The short clip has already been liked by over 54,000 people and has around 800 comments.

“Surpriseeeeeeee @khesari_yadav ji ke saath 1st reel #aashiqui coming soon @pradeepsharma2152 @parag.patil.style.cinema,” she wrote in the caption.

Amrapali is very active on social media and posts videos and pictures for her fans quite frequently.

Amrapali IG video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWTmjekBdAV/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=70738f89-f883-4984-b92f-a548261cdddc

Amrapali IG:

https://www.instagram.com/aamrapali1101/

Actor Khesarilal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are working together in several backa to back films. Recently, the trailer of Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua-starrer ‘Aai Milan Ki Raat’ was also released and received a good response from the audience.

