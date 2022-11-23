Bhola Shankar Star Rashmi Gautam Gives Fans Sneak Peek Into Her Maldives Vacation

Rashmi Gautham is one of the noted faces in the Telugu television and film industries. The actress is currently holidaying in the Maldives and leaves no opportunity to shell out major vacay goals with her travel diaries. On Tuesday, November 22, the Jabardasth host shared yet another string of pictures from her Maldives trip, which left social media users gushing over the same.

In the photos, Rashmi is seen chilling on a couch in an oversized white shirt, which she paired with a white bralette and pink shorts. She went for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a high-raised bun as she struck multiple poses for the camera.

Checkout Rashmi Gautam’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Gautam (@rashmigautam)

Rashmi’s latest pictures went viral on Instagram in no time. Seeing her photos, fans flooded the comments section of her post with heart and fire emojis.

The 34-year-old is a true fashionista, and her Instagram handle is proof. She never misses a chance to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. A few days ago, Rashmi posted a video from her vacation to the Maldives on Instagram. In the video, Rashmi rocked a sleeveless flowing turquoise-green dress with a floral print. Along with sharing the video, the actress wrote, “When you decide to colour coordinate your outfit with the sea”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Gautam (@rashmigautam)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmi Gautam is a renowned actress as well as a television presenter. She rose to prominence after hosting the popular comedy show Jabardasth. She was recently seen in the Telugu-language masala action comedy film Bhola Shankar. The movie, directed by Mahesh Ramesh, is the official Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. It starred Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

