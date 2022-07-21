Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Drops New Pic From Film's Set Featuring Lord Siva and Him; Check Here

Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn shared a sneak peek of his upcoming directorial project Bholaa. The actor shared a picture on Instagram where he was seen holding a camera. The picture also showed the massive idol of Lord Shiva in the background. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Devgn mentioned in the caption, “Guess who’s directing whom?”

Bholaa marks Devgn’s fourth directorial project. The 53-year-old made his directorial debut in 2008 with U, Me Aur Hum. He went on to direct the mythological action thriller Shivaay which was released in 2016. This year Devgn made his return to the director’s chair with Runway 34 which starred Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

In his previous Instagram post, Devgn shared a picture from the sets of Runway 34. The black and white picture featured him explaining his creative vision, while in another picture he was seen checking the monitor and supervising the shot. Sharing the picture on the social media platform the actor added to the caption, “Looking at Runway 34 still receiving so much love from the audience makes all the sleepless nights worth it.”

Bholaa is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead. The 2019 movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it is also said to be connected to his latest movie Vikram. The characters in Kaithi made appearances in Vikram as well. The action thriller was about a prisoner who helps the police when they are attacked by a gang of drug smugglers. Bholaa stars Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Vineet Kumar. Ajay aims to wrap up the shoot by August 20.

