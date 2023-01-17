Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Faces 'Cop' Tabu After Drishyam 2, Fans Joke 'Vijay Salgaonkar Ka Peecha Chod Do'

Just months after sharing the teaser of his upcoming actioner Bholaa, actor Ajay Devgn has now unveiled the motion poster of Tabu’s character. On Tuesday morning, Ajay Devgn, who has also donned the hat of a director for this venture, shared the intense character poster via Instagram that features Tabu as a fierce cop. With a snippet of one of her poignant dialogues playing in the background, the short clip comprises multiple stills of the actress wielding a gun, almost ready to take up on her rivals.

Be it gazing at the weapon, aiming it at an unknown target, or flaunting a boss lady attitude in the khaaki uniform, the post covers it all. It appears that Tabu’s police officer is leaving no stone unturned to locate the whereabouts of a notorious criminal as she says, “Aaj raat ya toh vo hume dhoond lega, ya hum usse (Tonight either he’ll find us, or we’ll find him).”

What increases the intensity is when Tabu describes her fiery passion toward fulling her duty, “Bandook ki naukri ki hai, goli to khaani hi padegi (Got the job of a gun, it demands to get shot).” Amidst this, the high tempo of the title song adds more volume to the mayhem that is in store for fans. Ajay Devgn shared the motion poster with an intriguing tagline that read, “Ek Khaaki, Sau Shaitaan (One Uniform, hundred devils).” Take a look at it here:

With thousands of likes, the motion poster has garnered the right amount of anticipation for Bhola. A user called it a “Blockbuster loading,” another added, “Tabu ji fir se ek baar Box office pe bawal machane ko taiyar hai (Tabu’s all set to reign the box office once again).” One more joined, “Eagerly excited for the film’s release.”

A few also cracked a few Drishyam 2 jokes as well. “Vijay Salgaonkar Ka Peecha Chod Do Mam," a fan commented. “Pehele vijay salgaonkar ke piche ab uske jaise dikhne wale ke piche," another added.

Previously, the teaser of Bholaa gave fans a sneak peek of the film’s plot which revolves around the life of a former prisoner, who is finally getting released to meet his young daughter. But the journey isn’t simple as it appears to be.

Meanwhile, the motion poster of Ajay Devgn’s titular character, which showed him with ash smeared on his forehead also created a massive buzz online.

Bholaa, which is the official remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, is all set to hit the big screens on March 30.

