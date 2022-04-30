Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Greenlights Sequel of Kaithi Remake Even Before Wrapping Film, Read Details

Ajay Devgn has quite a few films in his kitty, many of which are going to be the next parts of franchises. Be it Drishyam 2, whose shoot the actor has already kick started, or the next instalments of Golmaal or Singham franchise, the audience is super excited about these. Now, looks like Ajay has added another sequel to this list.

We are talking about Bholaa, which happens to be the remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. According to a report in MidDay, the actor who was recently seen in the film Runway 34, has already greenlit the sequel of Bholaa even though the shoot of the first part has not been wrapped. The shoot apparently began in February. The report also mentions that while the basic storyline for Bholaa is based on Kaithi, there are two important characters- one of whom would be essayed by Tabu- that have been added to the narrative.

A source quoted by the daily revealed, “While Bholaa comes with its own set of changes, the sequel will not be a remake of Kaithi 2. Ajay’s titular character will remain the driving force in the second instalment. Plus, the creative team will take forward the journeys of the two characters that they will introduce in the first film. The climax of Bholaa has been designed in a way that it sets the foundation for the next story. The scripting of the second part has begun.”

Sandeep Kewlani, who is one of the screenplay and dialogue writers of Bholaa, told the same daily, “It’s too early to comment on the sequel. First, let Bholaa release.” The report also suggests that the sequel of Bholaa would not be adapted from Kaithi 2 and would have a fresh narrative.

Well, right now all we as the audience can do is wait for the releases.

