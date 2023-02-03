Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated next ‘Bholaa’. He recently took to social media and shared the character poster of Vineet Kumar who plays Nithari in the film. He also revealed looks of Gajraj Rao who portrays Devraj Subramaniam and Deepak Dobriyal who plays Ashu. The trio look menacing as well as unrecognizable.

Sharing Vineet Kumar’s poster he wrote, “Rakht ke bhakt hai hum. Bana dalo iss thaane ko shamshaan. Don’t underestimate the power of dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch @tabutiful @vineetskumars @imsanjaimishra @gajarajrao @deepakdobriyal1".

On revealing Gajraj Rao’s look he wrote, “Kaun Banega Crorepati khele bina agar aap crorepati ban gaye, toh kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka? Don’t underestimate the power of the dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch @tabutiful @vineetskumars @imsanjaimishra @gajrajrao @deepakdobriyal1”.

For Deepak Dobriyal he wrote, “Bhed ki khaal mein uss bhootniwale ka naam bata, gardan hum kaatenge. Don’t underestimate the power of the dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch @tabutiful @vineetskumars @imsanjaimishra @gajrajrao @deepakdobriyal1".

Speaking of Bholaa, the makers recently dropped the second teaser from the film. The film, helmed by Devgn is the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil hit ‘ Kaithi’. Bholaa also stars Tabu in a pivotal role as a cop. The film will also have cameo appearances of Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul.

The teaser gave a glimpse of the high-octane action sequences. The story revolves around a father trying to reunite with his daughter but nly after battling all odds and overcoming a series of dangerous challenges.

Sharing the Bholaa teaser on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan too praised the team “T 4538 - UFFF! What a teaser! My admiration and the very best wishes to you Ajay”. Ajay Devgn too thanked the actor and said: “Thank you Amitabh Bachchan Sir. Need your blessings and good wishes always. Ajay.”

Thank you @SrBachchan Sir. Need your blessings and good wishes always. ❤️ Ajay https://t.co/v9oHTNeIKo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 25, 2023

Bholaa is all set to hit the theatres on March 30. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2. He was seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran. The film was declared a critical and commercial hit.

