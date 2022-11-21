Bholaa Motion Poster: Ajay Devgn Says 'Unstoppable Force Is Coming' As He Teases His Directorial

Ajay Devgn has released the motion poster of his upcoming directorial ‘Bholaa’. On Monday, the actor took to his social media handles to drop the motion poster. It begins with a text that read, ‘Kaun Hai Voh?’ Following this, a man can also be seen applying ash to his forehead. It then features a trident along with the name of the film.

Sharing the motion poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, “KAUN HAI WOH? An unstoppable force is coming!". He also shared that the teaser of the film will be released on Tuesday, November 22.

Soon after the motion poster was shared, several fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the movie. “After Bumper blockbuster #Drishyam2, @ajaydevgn and #Tabu are all set to give another Blockbuster #Bholaa 🔥 Excited to Witness never seen before action sequences at an extravagant scale," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, ‘King is back’.

Bholaa was announced in July this year and is said to be “high-octane, strongly-emotional drama”. It is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi which was released in 2019. The film starred Karthi in the lead and revolved around a prisoner who helped cops when they were attacked by a gang of smugglers. Now, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa will also feature Tabu in a key role.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are currently enjoying the success of Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 is set seven years after Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) was given a clean chit in a case revolving around a missing young boy. The film revisits the events of Oct 2, 2014 — as seen in the first Drishyam film — but with a different perspective. This time around, Vijay is not only questioned by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna). The film has so far collected Rs 64 crores.

Read all the Latest Movies News here