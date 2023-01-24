Bholaa Teaser 2 Out: Ajay Devgn Nails Gravity-Defying Stunts In Action Packed Film; Watch Video

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping intriguing posters of his much-anticipated film - Bholaa, Ajay Devgn has now unveiled a second teaser of the film - and it is all things interesting! The action-packed teaser sees him performing gravity-defying stunts and high-octane fight sequences. The movie is a treat to action-thriller cine buffs.

Ajay took to Twitter to share the film’s second teaser. He wrote, “ab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega… #BholaaTeaser2 Out Now."

Previously, Ajay Devgn dropped a glimpse of Bholaa. The video posted on Ajay’s social media handle starts with a text in Hindi that reads, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan." Soon Ajay Devgn is heard introducing himself in the most kickass way. The heavily bearded Ajay looks intense in his Bholaa look. He has white tilak applied on his forehead. We can also see handcuffs near his face. The first look of Ajay is exciting. Sharing the video and posters with his fans, he wrote, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D." Have a look:

Earlier in the day, Ajay tweeted and announced the time of the teaser release.

“Brutal Action Ahead! #BholaaTeaser2 Out Today at 11:30am.#Bholaain3D #Tabu,"he tweeted.

Earlier, it was reported that Ajay has approached Salman Khan for Bholaa 2. But the makers released a statement and rubbished the rumours. The statement read, “There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa."

Reportedly, Ajay will be making a three-part franchise of Bholaa. The report also suggests that the other parts will feature original stories, unlike Bholaa which is an official remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi starring Karthi.

Ajay’s upcoming films include the Amit Sharma directed Maidaan, which is expected to arrive this Summer, followed by the yet untitled Neeraj Pandey directorial and finally, the Rohit Shetty cop universe saga, Singham Again. He will soon start shooting for the Neraj Pandey directed romantic thriller and then switch gears to Singham Again from April. Ajay also has Raid 2 under his kitty, the official announcement of which is expected soon.

