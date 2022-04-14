Bhool Bhulaaiyaa 2 Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Turns Desi Ghostbuster but Fans Miss Akshay Kumar

The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is finally here. The Anees Bazmi film will be the second part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, and will have Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. In the teaser, however, it was only Kartik and Rajpal Yadav who made an appearance.

The short teaser begins with the visuals of a haveli while ‘Ami Je Tomar’ song in Shreya Ghoshal’s voice plays in the background. We approach a room, probably the one where a spirit is contained, and we actually meet a ghost when the lock of this door opens mysteriously. And then, enter the desi ghostbuster- Kartik Aaryan. Dressed in black, he is all set to find a solution to this ghost. Along with his, we see Rajpal Yadav reprising his character from the first film. He welcomes Kartik as he steps into the haveli. Sharing the teaser on his social media handle, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Rooh Baba is coming, Beware Manjulika !!” Watch the teaser here:

However, fans seem to be missing Akshay Kumar in action. The comment section on YouTube were filled with fans who felt that Akshay is irreplaceable. Some fans commented, “Missing The Legend Akshay Kumar.” One user wrote, “Kartik cannot replace akki that is a fact.” Another said, “Are ab maza aayega na lekin akshay rhta to maza aata.” But, there were also many fans who lauded Kartik Aaryan and his choice of films.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmi. The filming had begun some years back, but it faced delay due to COVID. In fact, Kartik Aaryan had also contracted the virus while shooting for the film. It also stars Tabu. Rumours claimed that Akshay Kumar might make a cameo appearance, but it has not been officially confirmed. The film will hit the theatres on 20th May and will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhakaad.

