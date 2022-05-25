Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's Film Continues To Rule On Day 5, Total Collection Over Rs 76 Cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year. The film which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead was released on May 20. Since then, it has been ruling the box office. Even five days after its release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned close to double digits.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 9.56 crore on Tuesday. The film had collected close to Rs 56 crore on its opening weekend and Rs 10.75 crore on Monday. With this, the total collection of the film so far is Rs 76.27 crore.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits… Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz… Should cross 💯 cr in Weekend 2… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/kRs7i8t364 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2022

With this, Kartik Aaryan starrer has become the third movie of the year with record earnings on day five of its release. Earlier, Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned Rs 18 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively on day five of their release.

Earlier it was also reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 left behind Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be the highest opening day grosser amongst all Bollywood films in 2022.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name which also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. The film is written by Farhad Samji, Aakash Kaushik and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

News18’s review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 read, “Overall, the Anees Baazmee directorial is an entertaining watch for sure. However, it would be great if we not get into comparison with its prequel, which we must not forget, was also an adaptation.”

