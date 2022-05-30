Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Continues To Rule Box Office; Kangana Ranaut Begins Work On Her New Project

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already crossed Rs 122.69 crore in two weeks and is now inching close to Rs 150 crore mark. On its second Sunday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw a massive jump and earned Rs 12.77 crore. It had earned Rs 6.52 crore and Rs 11.35 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Kangana Ranaut has now started working on her upcoming project, Emergency. On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture where she seems to be interacting with her team on a location. Along with the photo, Kangana also announced that she has started working on her next directorial which is titled Emergency.

In a recent interview, Shamita Shetty talked about her break-up rumours with beau Raqesh Bapat. She mentioned that even though it is tough that everyone wants to know even small details about their relationship, she and Raqesh are not affected by such rumours. Shamita also added that such reports only add pressure and said, “But yes, it’s [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself.”

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media on Monday and dropped a mirror selfie. The picture showed her embracing her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. Sonam paired the sleeveless mid-length black dress with a pair of black, grey, and white sneakers. Sonam’s recent maternity sartorial choice is perfect for expecting mothers who like to ace their cool street style fashion and prioritise comfort at the same time.

If recent reports are to be believed, Tejasswi Prakash has been approached for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Reportedly, Tejasswi is in talks with the makers but no final decision has been made so far. If Tejasswi agrees to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, it will be her third reality show after Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The actress is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal in the lead.

