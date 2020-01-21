Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee Addresses Possibility of Akshay Kumar's Cameo

After multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti, Anees Bazmee is currently working on the upcoming sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani. Talking about the film he clarified that this would be a completely original film.

The film will star Kartin Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani who Anees termed as a "fresh and good looking pair" who are terrific together. The film's first shooting schedule had completed in 2019 in Mumbai. The remainder of the portions will be shot in Jaipur and is mainly set in the region.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle about the film Anees said, "This is a completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original."

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film was released in 2007 directed by Priyadarshan starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal and Vidya Balan. On the question of whether Akshay would make an appearance in the sequel, Anees expresses doubt.

"Akshay is a very big and very busy star. To justify his presence in a cameo is not possible. I don’t think we will be able to accommodate him. But I am sure he wishes us all the best."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.