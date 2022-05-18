Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ruhee Dosani Groove To Title Track

Kartik Aaryan is currently super busy with the promotion spree of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And, oh boy. The actor is nailing it like a pro. He and his team are leaving no stone unturned during the promotion campaigns. After dancing at a pub in Mumbai, Kartik has shared the screen space with social media influencer Ruhee Dosani.

The two are grooving to the peppy beats of the title track from the film. The video is all things fun. We also caught a glimpse of the Manjulika, portrayed by digital creator Vedanta Chaube

Ruhee has shared a funny video on Instagram, in which she is seen having fun with Kartik Aaryan on the song of Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

The clip opens with Ruhi Dosani dancing to the tunes. Moments later, we see Kartik and Vedanta entering the frame. The video has clocked more than 3 million views so far.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres on May 20. Along with them Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal are also part of the film. The film is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa film directed by Priyadarshan. Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan were part of the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to face Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad at the box office.

