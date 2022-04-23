Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Shares the First Look of His ‘Saheliyaan’, See Post

Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba finally gives us yet another glimpse into the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a new poster of the Anees Bazmi film. Ad this poster has a lot of Kartik’s ‘saheliyaan’ gracing the frame.

The versatile star took to his social media to share the poster of his horror comedy where he can be seen sitting on a couch, happily folding his hands while 4 other ghosts are sitting around him while Manjulika is in the air behind him. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se 😘#RoohBaba”. See it here:

Kartik Aaryan had the fans going crazy with his entry in the teaser alone. From theatres to twitter, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and now the new poster is finally here and Rooh Baba looks as cool as ever.

A few days back, the teaser, and Kiara Advani and Tabu’s character posters were also revealed. Tabu shared her poster on her social media. As the clip starts it sees Tabu and a mirror in the backdrop. In the mirror, we see a door opening and soon after a ghostly figure appears with a scary laugh. We see a silhouette turning into a ghostly figure with curly hair, as Aami Je Tomar plays in the backdrop. The teaser sends chills down the spine and is adding to the excitement around the movie. Taking to the captions, Tabu wrote, “A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between…#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!”

Kiara Advani will play Reet. Introducing her character poster, she wrote, “Meet Reet. Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet ♀️.” The poster has a zoom shot of Kiara’s eyes, as she is stunned by a spooky visual. And when we see the camera zooming out, we see the hand of a ghost as it grips her head. As the spooky visuals play on the screen, we hear the haunting ‘Aami Je Tomar’ voice from the first part of the movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hitting the big screens on the 20th of May and will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. The young actor is all set to be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next after that.

