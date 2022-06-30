Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Becomes a Global Blockbuster, Trends As Top Non-English Film

Kartik Aaryan has been ruling hearts and headlines ever since his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been released. The film not only gained positive reviews from both, the audience and the critics but also broke records at the box office. It has already crossed a total collection of Rs 230 crore at this box office worldwide. The film recently saw its OTT release as well and is now available on Netflix.

As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has now become a global blockbuster and is trending globally on Netflix at the top spot as a non-English movie. “‘BB2’ WINNING HEARTS GLOBALLY… After setting #BO on fire and emerging a BLOCKBUSTER, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is creating waves on #Netflix, trending at the TOP SPOT globally… Young Superstar #KartikAaryan has created an enviable fan-following not just in #India but across the world,” the tweet read.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18, Kartik talked about how he never thought that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be such a hit at the box office. The actor mentioned that the film helped Bollywood revive from the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations,” he said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles apart from Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. It will hit theatres in November this year.

