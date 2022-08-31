Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Character Rooh Baba To Turn Into a Comic Book Avatar

If you haven’t watched Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, you are certainly living under a rock. However, even if you have watched the superhit film, here’s another exciting news for you. Kartik Aaryan’s character from the film i.e Rooh Baba will soon turn into a comic book avatar.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the same and announced that Diamond Comics will soon release a comic book which will be titled ‘Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The book will reportedly revolve around Rooh Baba’s stories. “As a matter of fact, #KartikAaryan is the first actor from his generation to have a comic book version of the character he portrayed in a film,” the trade analyst wrote.

For the unversed, Diamond Comics is the name behind some of the iconic comic books including Chacha Chaudhary and Motu Patlu among others.

Just a few days back, Kartik Aaryan met a young fan who was seen dressed in Rooh baba’s style from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He wore a black kurta with blue jeans and also tied a scarf on his head. The child also wore black goggles and Rudraksha stones around his neck.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles apart from Kartik. The film earned over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. The shooting of the film has been completed. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the release date of the film has not been officially announced so far, it is likely to hit theatres in February next year. Besides this, Kartik will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

