Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani Introduces Her Character Reet with Spooky Video; Watch

After dropping spine chilling teaser of much-anticipated flick of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers of the film introduced Kiara Advani as Reet by unveiling a new teaser character poster from the movie.

The Good Newwz star took to Instagram and dropped a teaser of her character in the film. As the video starts, it sees a zoom shot of Kiara’s eyes, as she is stunned by a spooky visual. And when we see the camera zooming out, we see the hand of a ghost as it grips her head. As the spooky visuals play on the screen, we hear the haunting ‘Aami Je Tomar’ voice from the first part of the movie.

Taking to the captions, Kiara said about her character, “Meet Reet. Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet ♀️.”

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans took to the comments section and dropped fire emoticons as they loved Kiara’s introduction as Reet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan had also shared his first look from the film with the caption, “#RoohBaba is coming!!”

In the teaser, however, it was only Kartik and Rajpal Yadav who made an appearance.

The short teaser begins with the visuals of a haveli while ‘Ami Je Tomar’ song in Shreya Ghoshal’s voice plays in the background. We approach a room, probably the one where a spirit is contained, and we actually meet a ghost when the lock of this door opens mysteriously. And then, enter the desi ghostbuster- Kartik Aaryan. Dressed in black, he is all set to find a solution to this ghost. Along with his, we see Rajpal Yadav reprising his character from the first film. He welcomes Kartik as he steps into the haveli. Sharing the teaser on his social media handle, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Rooh Baba is coming, Beware Manjulika !!” Watch the teaser here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmi. The filming had begun some years back, but it faced delay due to COVID. In fact, Kartik Aaryan had also contracted the virus while shooting for the film. It also stars Tabu. Rumours claimed that Akshay Kumar might make a cameo appearance, but it has not been officially confirmed. The film will hit the theatres on 20th May and will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhakaad.

