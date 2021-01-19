Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Makers Reschedule Dates to Retain Tabu

MActress Tabu, who is a renowned name in the film industry, has an integral role to play in the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to the latest report by Mid-Day, the makers of the movie have had to postpone the dates of the January shoot schedule so that they can accommodate Tabu. The report mentions that the actress was having issues regarding the dates and had, in fact, decided to quit the project because of this reason. From what is known till now, the shoot which was to happen in January this year will now be done in July.

The movie was being filmed as per schedule till March 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic hit and everything had to be put on hold. Once the lockdown rules started to relax, the makers reached the decision of resuming the shoot from October. However, due to some unknown reasons the same had to be pushed to December. The shoot from December 2020 got postponed to January and now has been rescheduled for July 2021. Originally, the movie had to get released on July 31 last year, but due to the pandemic, it was not possible. As of now, a revised date of release has not been shared by the makers.

The horror comedy Hindi film is the directorial debut of Anees Bazmee and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie was released in 2007. The iconic Hindi comedy cum horror film starred Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale among many others. The movie was the official remake of 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is working on other projects like Dostana 2 and the remake of Ala Vaikunta Puram Loo. Kiara, on the other hand, will also soon be seen in Shershah. Tabu was recently seen in a web series titled A Suitable Boy in which she played the role of Saeeda Begum.