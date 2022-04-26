Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: OG Manjulika Vidya Balan Reacts To Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Film's Trailer

Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika, has shared her reaction to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer. The actress was seen playing the lead in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie opposite Akshay Kumar. The sequel stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the shoes of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan while Tabu plays a pivotal role.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya shared Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s trailer and shared her thoughts. “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can’t wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” she said, tagging Kartik, Kiara, Tabu and others involved in the making of the movie.

While Vidya has given her seal of approval, fans confessed they wished she was in the movie as well. “Missing u in movie,” a fan wrote, in the comments section of her post. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is incomplete without you!” added another. “Will be missing you in this part… you were fabulous in Avni’s role,” a third fan wrote. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is incomplete without you, miss you as avni -monjolika,” a fourth added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 blockbuster movie of the same name. It also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. The horror-comedy revolved around an NRI’s wife who notices ghostly occurrences as they visit their ancestral home.

Speaking at the launch of the trailer, via India Today, Bazmee said that Akshay and Vidya’s appearance couldn’t fit into the second film. “Akshay ji jo hain wo great actor hain…dosti bhi achi hai humari…kaash aisa hota ki iss film mein inko thoda bohot le ke aa paate, toh naturally bohot fayda hota. Lekin script ne woh mauka hi nahi diya (Akshay Kumar is a great actor and we are good friends, but he and Vidya did not fit in the script. It would have been profitable to work with him),” he said.

