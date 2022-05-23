Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Opening Weekend Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Close To Rs 56 Cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Even though Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer clashed with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as the clear winner.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned close to Rs 56 crore on its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 14.11 crore and Rs 18.34 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. However, on Sunday, it saw a massive jump and earned Rs 23.51 crore. This means that the film has so far collected Rs 55.96 crore.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry… A ₹ 55 cr+ *weekend* at a time when *most* #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr *lifetime* is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/LlIcwH0tUh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2022

With this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become Kartik Aaryan’s biggest weekend opener of all time, surpassing his 2020 release Love Aaj Kal which also starred Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali film had collected Rs 35.94 crores in its first weekend.

Earlier it was also reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 left behind Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be the highest opening day grosser amongst all Bollywood films in 2022.

Amidst the success of the movie, Kartik Aaryan also visited a cinema hall in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The actor was surrounded by fans and held a placard that read ‘Housefull’. Sharing the pictures on social media, Kartik wrote, “As actors we crave for this day This Housefull board!! Where I myself didn’t get the tickets ❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire ”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name which also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. The film is written by Farhad Samji, Aakash Kaushik and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

News18’s review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 read, “Overall, the Anees Baazmee directorial is an entertaining watch for sure. However, it would be great if we not get into comparison with its prequel, which we must not forget, was also an adaptation.”

