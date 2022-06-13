Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Star Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Smiling In Adorable Pics With His Dog On Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is enjoying every piece of appreciation coming his way. Kartik, who was packed with work for quite some time, has now taken some time off to chill at home. The actor spent his Sunday with the cutest companion and we can’t take our eyes from the adorable duo.

He posted a series of photographs on Instagram with his doggo Katori. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was seen playing with his dog and showering him with love. In one of the photos, Kartik is kissing the white poodle, while in the other one, both can be seen posing for a selfie. In the caption, the pet parent tagged Katori and wrote, “Sundaying with my pillow”

Kartik’s post left fans in awe. One of the users reacted, “Two cuties in a frame,” while another one commented, “Katori with Kartik, perfect match”. Many others called them the duo ‘cute’.

For unversed, Kartik welcomed his dog earlier this year. He even made an Instagram account of his pet wherein he usually posts pictures and videos showcasing their beautiful moments.

On the work front, Kartik is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also casts Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The Anees Bazmee directorial has earned more than Rs 150 crore and is ruling the big screens. Apart from that, the actor has a lot in his kitty. He will next be seen in Shehzada with Kirti Sanon in the lead. It is the remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik also has projects including Freddy, Captain India, and Sameer Vidwan’s yet-to-be-titled film in his pipeline.

